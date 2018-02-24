New Zealand vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch NZ vs ENG 1st ODI

Kane Williamson will look to start the series on a positive note. (BlackCaps/Twitter) Kane Williamson will look to start the series on a positive note. (BlackCaps/Twitter)

The 5-match ODI series between New Zealand and England is set to begin from Sunday with the two teams competing in the first ODI of the series at Seddon Park in Hamilton. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson can take confidence in the fact that the track record of his team in the ODI format at home has been terrific, with the side doing a clean sweep against West Indies in December and defeating Pakistan by 5-1. England, on the other hand, have also been good in the format, defeating Australia at home by 4-1 and they will be tougher opponents than West Indies and Pakistan. With Ben Stokes returing to the squad, England are likely to appear a more confident unit than they have done in the past few months.

When is New Zealand vs England 1st ODI?

New Zealand vs England 1st ODI will be played on Sunday, February 25, 2018. This will be the first ODI of the five-match series between the two teams.

Where is New Zealand vs England 1st ODI?

New Zealand vs England 1st ODI will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The two teams had earlier competed in a T20I tri-series which also included Australia, who won the series.

What time does New Zealand vs England 1st ODI start?

New Zealand vs England 1st ODI begins at 06:30 AM IST (01:00 AM GMT). The coverage of NZ vs ENG 1st ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 06:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs England 1st ODI?

New Zealand vs England 1st ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of New Zealand vs England 1st ODI?

New Zealand vs England 1st ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of New Zealand vs England 1st ODI?

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Ish Sodhi

England squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Craig Overton

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd