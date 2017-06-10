New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan hits 7th ODI ton, first in Champions Trophy

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan hit a brilliant hundred in Cardiff. (Source: Reuters) Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan hit a brilliant hundred in Cardiff. (Source: Reuters)

Bangladesh middle-order batsman Shakib Al Hasan hit his 7th ODI hundred in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy. In a brilliant knock which featured 11 fours and one maximum, Shakib had to begin cautiously. That was because at one point Bangladesh was tottering at 33/4. However, at the end, his innings guided Bangladesh to a much-needed win and deservedly he was awarded the man of the match.

This was Shakib’s first hundred in England and also his first in the Champions Trophy. In his innings of 114 of 115 balls, he pulled, drove, cut with panache. He also picked the gaps in the field to perfection and milked the Kiwi bowlers for easily singles. This kept the scoreboard

Recently, Shakib has been in good form and that was evident when he hit his fifth Test hundred against Sri Lanka.

During his innings, he was ably supported by Mahmudullah. Shakib and Mahmudullah also broke the record for Bangladesh’s highest ever ODI partnership. After Mushfiqur Rahim fell with the score at 33/4 the duo of Shakib and Mahmudullah came together and stitched a beautiful partnership of 224 runs.

Meanwhile, Shakib’s innings had propelled Bangladesh onto the cusp of a historic win against New Zealand. His innings gains significance especially after Australia had their two matches washed out. Hence, if Australia does not manage to get a positive result against England then it will be Bangladesh who goes through with the hosts.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd