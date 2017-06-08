New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: New Zealand, Bangladesh find themselves in must win game. New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: New Zealand, Bangladesh find themselves in must win game.

New Zealand and Bangladesh find themselves in a must-win situation after losing to England and matches against Australia being abandoned. In order to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive, the two sides must go into this match with a do-or-die attitude. However, chances of the winner of this match progressing into the knockout stages will also depend on the result of the encounter between Australia and England. Kane Williamson will hope that his side don’t face another collapse while Bangladesh need to make sure that they avoid another slip-up. Meanwhile, if Australia manage to eke out a win against England then they will qualify.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between New Zealand and Bangladesh?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be played on June 9 2017. This will be their third match match of the tournament and after one match of both the teams was abandoned due to rain. Bangladesh lost their opener against England by eight wickets while New Zealand suffered a 87-run defeat against the same opponent.

What time is the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between New Zealand and Bangladesh?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between New Zealand and Bangladesh begins at 3:00 PM IST. (Friday afternoon). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match being played?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match is being played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The weather is not bright and sunny and a couple of showers are expected during the game. Hopefully, rain does not play spoilsport and another game is not abandoned.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between New Zealand?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. No other channel will air the contest between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

How do I follow the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between New Zealand and Bangladesh live?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match can be streamed live on hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

