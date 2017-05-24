New Zealand vs Bangladesh, live cricket score, Tri-nation series: New Zealand lose quick wickets after strong start

New Zealand vs Bangaldesh ODI Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh face New Zealand in Dublin. (Source: Twitter) New Zealand vs Bangaldesh ODI Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh face New Zealand in Dublin. (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand take on Bangladesh in the 6th match of the Tri-nation series in Dublin. New Zealand have won all their matches so far in the series. In the last game the kiwis thumped hosts Ireland by 190 runs after scoring a mammoth 344/6. In reply, Ireland were bundled out for 154 runs. Bangladesh too are coming in this game with a win under their belt. They defeated Ireland by 8 wickets after chasing down a target of 182 runs in 27.1 overs.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live score

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field

New Zealand XI: Luke Ronchi (wk), Tom Latham (c), Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Jeetan Patel.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

