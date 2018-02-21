New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming, T20 Tri-series final: New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first

New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score T20I Tri-series final: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson could find it hard to win against David Warner’s Australia. New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score T20I Tri-series final: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson could find it hard to win against David Warner’s Australia.

New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score T20I Tri-series final: New Zealand win toss elect to bat first. Both the teams are playing with an unchanged starting XI. After travelling over two countries and playing six T20Is, the stage is set for an epic final clash in the T20I tri-series between New Zealand and Austalia. The side led by David Warner has been unbeatable in the series so far and now they have the final stage to clear before they can successfully lift the trophy. The two times will once again clash at Eden Park in Auckland, Australia went on to chase the highest total in T20I history (of 244) with 7 balls and 5 wickets to spare. The side led by Kane Williamson are entering the final on the back of two consecutive close defeats at the hands of Australia and England, which might hurt the morale of the side. The key for both the teams will be the batting line-up considering the short size of the ground and the brilliant form they are in.

New Zealand vs Australia Trans-Tasman Tri-Series Final will be played on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. This is the final match of the tri-series between New Zealand, Australia and England which will be played at Eden Park, Auckland. New Zealand qualified for the final despite losing to England by 2 runs in the 6th T20I. The match begins at 11:30 AM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 11:00 AM IST. The Tri-series T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event. The Tri-series final live streaming will be available on HotStar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on here. Catch all the Live scores and updates of the Tri-series final between New Zealand and Australia in Auckland.

