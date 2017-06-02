Latest News
  • New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Trans-Tasman rivalry moves to Edgbaston

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Stay tuned for live cricket scores and updates from the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy when neighbours New Zealand take on Australia.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 2, 2017 2:18 pm
New Zealand vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy, cricket New Zealand vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand and Australia play their first tournament game at Edgbaston.

In the last six months, New Zealand and Australia have played each twice in separate ODI series at home and away. Australia won the series in their own backyard while New Zealand, most recently, won at home too to leave things even in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. The action over who gets the bragging rights now shifts to Edgbaston in the ICC Champions Trophy. Incidentally, the last time they met, it was at Edgbaston too and the tournament was the Champions Trophy with the game getting washed out. Australia have pay disputes on the back of their mind but a squad packed with talent. New Zealand, though, have played more 50 over contests in the recent past which would aid their mindset. Catch live score and updates from New Zealand vs Australia in ICC Champions Trophy.

New Zealand vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy, Live Scores and Updates:

