New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch NZ v AUS Cricket Match, TV coverage

After losing the series T20I series against Pakistan, New Zealand did not start the T20I tri-series against Australia and England. The side led by Kane Williamson lost the first T20I by 7 wickets. But after a solid display with the bat against England, the home side will look to beat Australia this time when the two sides will meet again on Friday. Australia have been in supreme form, winning the first three T20Is but now the home advantage has been taken from them, and the David Warner side may find it a little difficult than they did in the first part of the tri-series. Australia, though, can take comfort in the fact that they have already qualified to the final of the tri-series, and the pressure will be on the opposition to win it it earn a spot for themselves.

When is New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I of Trans-Tasman Tri-Series?

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I will be played on Friday, February 16, 2018. This will be the fifth T20I match of the tri-series in which New Zealand host England and Australia.

Where is New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I of Trans-Tasman Tri-Series?

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I will be played at Eden Park, Auckland. Australia is currently leading the tri-series with six points while both New Zealand have earned two points so far. England have zero points.

What time does New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I of Trans-Tasman Tri-Series start?

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I begins at 11:30 AM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 11:00 AM IST. The tri-series will see a total of 6 matches between the three teams after which two teams with most points, or higher Net Run Rate, will qualify to play in the final.

Which TV channel will live telecast New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I of Trans-Tasman Tri-Series?

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I will be telecast on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I of Trans-Tasman Tri-Series?

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I live streaming will be available on HotStar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I of Trans-Tasman Tri-Series?

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Anaru Kitchen, Ben Wheeler

Australia: David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, D Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

