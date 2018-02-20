New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming Tri-series final: When and where to watch NZ v AUS, TV coverage

New Zealand play Australia in the final of Tri-series tournament. (Source: cricket.com.au Twitter) New Zealand play Australia in the final of Tri-series tournament. (Source: cricket.com.au Twitter)

Unbeaten Australia head into the final of Trans-Tasmal Tri-Series as favourites after a dazzling campaign. David Warner’s side scored 245 in a record run chase to beat the Black Caps by five wickets on Friday at the Eden Park, where the two teams play final of the tournament. Even though England beat New Zealand by two runs in the sixth T20I, the hosts managed to reach the final due to higher net rate. Captain Eoin Morgan hit 80 not out to help England post 194/7. The visitors ended a run of three consecutive defeats with their first win of the series in the final group game. Here is all you need to know ahead of the Tri-series final between New Zealand and Australia:

When is New Zealand vs Australia Trans-Tasman Tri-Series Final?

New Zealand vs Australia Trans-Tasman Tri-Series Final will be played on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. This is the final match of the tri-series between New Zealand, Australia and England.

Where is New Zealand vs Australia Trans-Tasman Tri-Series Final?

New Zealand vs Australia Trans-Tasman Tri-Series Final will be played at Eden Park, Auckland. New Zealand qualified for the final despite losing to England by 2 runs in the sixth match.

What time does New Zealand vs Australia Trans-Tasman Tri-Series Final start?

New Zealand vs Australia Trans-Tasman Tri-Series Final begins at 11:30 AM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 11:00 AM IST. The tri-series saw a total of 6 matches between the three teams.

Which TV channel will live telecast New Zealand vs Australia Trans-Tasman Tri-Series Final?

New Zealand vs Australia Trans-Tasman Tri-Series Final will be telecast live on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of New Zealand vs Australia Trans-Tasman Tri-Series Final?

New Zealand vs Australia Trans-Tasman Tri-Series Final live streaming will be available on HotStar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of New Zealand vs Australia Trans-Tasman Tri-Series Final?

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Anaru Kitchen, Ben Wheeler, Henry Nicholls

Australia Squad: David Warner, D Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Travis Head, Ben Dwarshuis

