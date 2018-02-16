New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th T20: New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first

New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Kane Williamson scored 72 runs in 46 balls. (Blackcaps/Twitter) New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Kane Williamson scored 72 runs in 46 balls. (Blackcaps/Twitter)

New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. They are forced to make one change with Ben Wheeler replacing an injured Mitchell Santner. Australia are playing an unchanged side. Australia had a terrific start to the T20I tri-series against England and New Zealand and have won all of their matches so far in the tournament. The side led by David Warner has already qualified for the final. New Zealand, who won the previous T20I against England by 12 runs, with skipper Kane Williamson slamming 72 runs in 46 balls, will need one more win to book the final berth for themselves. The home side will have everything to play for when they step out the T20I match between New Zealand and Auckland on Friday in Auckland. After a consolidating win over England, they will hope they can continue their form against Australia and enter the final. Australia, who will be playing their first T20I in the series, away from home conditions, will hope to get another win under their belt before the all-important final so that they can boost their morale. Catch Live updates of the 5th T20I of the tri-series between New Zealand and Australia in Auckland here.

