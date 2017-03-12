New Zealand-South Africa first Test ends in draw after rain washes out final day

The play on final day was called off just after Lunch. (Source: AP) The play on final day was called off just after Lunch. (Source: AP)

The first cricket Test between New Zealand and South Africa ended in a draw Sunday when rain washed out the final day without a ball being bowled. The umpires called off the match just after lunch with the forecast of more bad weather preventing the prospect of either team winning.

South Africa was due to resume its second innings at 224-6, a lead of 191 runs, with the captain Faf du Plessis 56 not out and Vernon Philander unbeaten on 1 and the match delicately poised.

“It was set up to be a great Test match with all three results in play,” du Plessis said. “I think both teams will feel they did a lot of good things, and some things they can do better in the second Test.

“I think runs were more important than time and 190 was probably not quite enough. If we got another 50 runs or so and possibly gave them 60 overs, or something like that, the nature of the wicket meant you could get wickets quickly.”

South Africa opener Dean Elgar was named man of the match after making a career-best 140 then 89.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who made 130 in his team’s first innings to move within one century of Martin Crowe’s New Zealand record of 17 Test hundreds, said he was already looking ahead to the next match after the damp ending to the series opener.

“It was going to shape up to be a really interesting last day, which is why you play the game,” he said. “It’s nice to go into the second match with both teams having played some good cricket but eager to make some improvements as well.”

The teams now head to Wellington for the second Test, which begins on Thursday with New Zealand facing injury concerns.

Batsman Ross Taylor has already been ruled out with a calf muscle injury, suffered while batting in the first innings at Dunedin, and fast bowler Trent Boult is in doubt because of a hip problem.

Boult will travel to Wellington with the New Zealand team and his fitness will be monitored over the next few days.