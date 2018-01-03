New Zealand reclaim top spot in ICC T20I team rankings

New Zealand team after winning against West Indies. (Black Caps Twitter) New Zealand team after winning against West Indies. (Black Caps Twitter)

New Zealand regained the top rank in the ICC rankings for teams in T20Is after beating West Indies in the two-match T20I series. The Black Caps completed a 2-0 series win over West Indies as they won the second match of the series by 119 runs in Mount Maunganui. After the series win, New Zealand gained two places and jumped to top spot from third position.

Pakistan were the number one ranked team in the world before this series followed by India. Pakistan had 124 points and India had 121 points. New Zealand, before this series, had 120 points.

New Zealand moved to second spot in the rankings when they won the first T20I by 47 runs. They would have moved to top rank by winning the second match by it was abandoned after rain. They finally moved ahead of Pakistan by clinching the final T20I.

The loss has affected West Indies severly and they have dropped to number five position with 115 points. They earlier had 120 points. New Zealand now have 126 points at the top.

This is not the first time that New Zealand are at the top of the rankings. In October 2017, they were number one but lost that spot after losing the T20I series against India 2-1 in November.

Now, the current number one rank can also come under threat when they play Pakistan in a three-match T20I series. The three T20I will be played on January 22, 25 and 28. New Zealand have to win the series to retain the number one rank. A series win with a margin of either 2-1 or better will certain their rank at the top spot. Pakistan needs to win the series to reclaim the top rank from New Zealand.

