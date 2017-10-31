New Zealand recall Ross Taylor for India T20Is

Ross Taylor last played a T20I for New Zealand in March 2016. (Reuters Photo) Ross Taylor last played a T20I for New Zealand in March 2016. (Reuters Photo)

Ross Taylor will end his 19-month exile from T20 Internationals as New Zealand recalled the veteran batsman for the three-match T20 international series beginning on November 1, Wednesday in New Delhi. The Black Caps named a 15-man squad for the series which will be led by Kane Williamson.

Taylor has not played a T20I since New Zealand’s semi-final loss to England in the World T20 in March 2016. Since then, he was dropped for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in January this year before being overlooked for the only T20I against South Africa in February.

“Ross is in good form as well. He gives us another option through the middle order. It’s a real shame for Todd, but it will be nice to have Ross’ experience in the group,” New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said.

“If rankings are anything to go by we’ve obviously got a chance,” Hesson said. “We’re No. 1 in the world at the moment (for T20). We’ve got the bulk of the squad we’ve had for a while with some fresh and exciting faces as well. Once again, it’s a tough challenge here playing India in India.”

Taylor has played 73 T20 Internationals since his debut in 2006 and averaged 24 in his career and those runs have come at a strike rate of 120.

New Zealand lost the three-match ODI series against India 2-1 but will look to win the 20-over format as they are the number one team in the world and have never lost a T20 International against India.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

