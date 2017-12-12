New Zealand include Lockie Ferguson, Todd Astle in ODI squad for West Indies

Lockie Ferguson had played for Rising Pune Supergiant in Indian Premier League. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Lockie Ferguson had played for Rising Pune Supergiant in Indian Premier League. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

New Zealand recalled fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Todd Astle to the One-Day International squad which will play the West Indies in three-match series. But New Zealand rested captain Kane Williamson and pacer Tim Southee for the second and third ODI.

Tom Latham will captain the New Zealand side in the absence of Williamson. Veteran batsman Martin Guptill was ruled out of the series due to a hamstring and George Worker will open the batting in his absence. Legspinner Ish Sodhi was also left out of the ODI squad and he was replaced by Astle, who is returning after recovering from a groin strain. Mitchell Santner and Niel Broom will replace Southee and Williamson in squad for the second and third ODI. Williamson was also rested from the first T20I.

“It’s a long summer, so for those guys playing in all three formats it’s important we keep them fresh and build depth leading into a world cup year,” chief selector Gavin Larsen was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Tim and Kane will both take breaks during this series, but there will be others who will also rest throughout the season.”

New Zealand were on an international break from June to October when they toured India for a limited-overs series but after the ongoing West Indies tour, they will host Pakistan and England. Pakistan will play five ODIs and three T20Is while England will play two Test matches in addition to five ODIs.

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee (first ODI only for both), Todd Astle,Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, George Worker

Neil Broome and Mitchell Santner (second and third ODIs only)

