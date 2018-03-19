New Zealand Cricket invites former United States President Barack Obama for England Test

Barack Obama received cricket lessons from Brian Lara in 2009. Barack Obama received cricket lessons from Brian Lara in 2009.

New Zealand’s upcoming opening Test against England at Eden Park in Auckland could feature a former head of state. Black Caps’ Twitter account dished out a humble invite to former United States President Barack Obama to attend the opening Test that begins on Thursday at Eden Park. Ofcourse, they wish that should Obama attend, he wear a New Zealand jersey.

In the tweet, the Black Caps wrote, “.@BarackObama we hear you’re coming to NZ! Want to see something better than Baseball? Our NZ cricket team is playing @englandcricket in a Test match from Thursday and we’d ♥️ you to come… have a seat and a shirt all set up for you 😉”. The series comprising two Tests begins at Eden Park in a pink ball setting, under the lights, before moving to Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 30.

.@BarackObama we hear you're coming to NZ! Want to see something better than Baseball? Our NZ cricket team is playing @englandcricket in a Test match from Thursday and we'd ♥️ you to come… have a seat and a shirt all set up for you 😉 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 18, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Obama, a popular figure across the world, will be making his first trip to New Zealand and lands Down Under on March 21. As per his itinerary, Obama is slated to meet New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as well as past counterpart John Key before departing for Australia on March 23.

Obama’s relationship with the sport is sparse. Back in 2009, Obama met Brian Lara while in Trinidad for the Fifth Summit of the Americas where an invitation was extended to the former West Indies great from the White House. Obama was reported to have learnt about stance, forward defensive stroke as well as the cover-drive. He was then gifted a bat from Lara which read, “To the President of the United States, Barack Obama, in appreciation of your visit to T&T. Best Wishes”.

Prior to the Test matches, New Zealand and England played a five-match ODI series which went down to the wire before England triumphed 3-2.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd