New Zealand inspect SCA stadium before India tour

A three-member team of New Zealand Cricket recently visited the stadium in Khandheri in Rajkot to inspect the ground and other facilities, a top official from Saurashtra Cricket Association said on Monday.

New Zealand will tour India from October 22 to November 7 for playing three ODIs and as many T20Is.

“The team led by New Zealand team manager Mike Sandle, team’s security official Gary Cooper and Henry Moore along with Mayank Parikh (BCCI official), visited the SCA stadium couple of days ago”, SCA media manager Himanshu Shah told PTI.

“They expressed satisfaction with the facilities, infrastructure and condition of the ground,” added Shah.

The three ODIs between India and New Zealand will be played in Pune, Mumbai, Kanpur and three T20s in Delhi, Cuttack and Rajkot.

