New Zealand include 16-year old Amelia Kerr in the Women’s World Cup squad

New Zealand have selected a 16-year old legspinner to be a part of their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup that will take place in England from 24 June to 23 July 2017.

Amelia Kerr’s name will go down in the books as the youngest ever White Ferns’ player in the history of World Cup. The teenager will join an experienced squad, as 12 of them were a part of last year’s World Twenty20 in India.

The squad sees the return of Sophie Devine, who was out due to a thumb injury as well as Hannah Rowe, who last played in November 2016. Anna Peterson and Holly Huddleston will also be appearing for their first ever World Cup.

The 16-year-old had taken 15 wickets in nine internationals that she played so far but that was enough to convince the selectors of her worth.

“I’m really happy with the balance of the squad. I think it’s a strong team who are certainly capable of bringing that cup home. It’s really exciting to have Amelia in the squad and she’s proved herself more than ready for the big stage,” said the team coach Haidee Tiffen.

Third ranked New Zealand, who were the champions in 2000, will face Sri Lanka for their first match. The team will leave for a pre-tournament camp in Hampshire on June 11.

Squad: Suzie Bates (c), Katey Martin, Erin Bermingham, Thamsyn Newton, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr , Rachel Priest, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe and Leigh Kasperek

