New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner in doubt for South Africa Tests

New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner is in doubt for the three-Test series against South Africa next month after breaking a finger.

Wagner hurt the ring finger of his left hand while fielding for Otago province in a domestic one-day match on Wednesday.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said initial assessments suggested Wagner would be out of action for four to six weeks. The first Test against South Africa begins in Dunedin on March 8.

Hesson says Wagner “is obviously desperate to play in such a big series so we’ll do everything we can to get him back on the park as soon as possible.”