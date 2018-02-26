New Zealand fast bowler fights fire to help extinguish blaze at iconic pub

Seth Rance said that it was a good thing that the hotel staff alerted the fire station early on. (Source: Twitter/BlackCaps) Seth Rance said that it was a good thing that the hotel staff alerted the fire station early on. (Source: Twitter/BlackCaps)

In a novel act New Zeland fast bowler Seth Rance traded his black cap for a fire helmet to help extinguish a fire at the iconic White Swan pub in Wairarapa. Rance, who is a station officer at the Greytown Fire Brigade station, arrived with his men after a fire broke out near a chimney at the rear end of the White Swan. As many as eight fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the flames which threatened to engulf the entire building where the pub was located.

After his heroic deed Rance said that it was a good thing that the hotel staff alerted the fire station early on to prevent further damage. “The origin of the fire was in the southern end of the building. There’s a little bit of structural and water damage but it appears to have been caught in time. It’s fortunate we got the call nice and early,” cricinfo quoted him saying.

Seth Rance, who is a New Zealand international cricketer has played first-class cricket for Central Districts. He was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2016–17 McDonald’s Super Smash. Rance made his debut for New Zealand in 2017 and has represented his national team in 2 ODIs and 4 T20Is. He made his T20 debut last year in December and played two T20Is against Pakistan this year. He had a successful outing in one of the two matches at Wellington where he returned with figures of 3/26.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd