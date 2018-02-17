New Zealand fan takes single-handed catch to win almost Rs 25 lakh; watch video

Spectator, Mitchell Grimstone won NZ ,000. (Source: Screenshot) Spectator, Mitchell Grimstone won NZ ,000. (Source: Screenshot)

A young cricket fan won NZ$50,000 (Rs 23,78,920.75 lakh) after taking a brilliant one-handed catch in the crowd during a T20I match between New Zealand and Australia on Friday. This was after Kiwi batsman, Ross Taylor slammed the fourth delivery of the 20th over into the mid-wicket region for a six. Spectator, Mitchell Grimstone, leaned over to catch the ball with his left hand and complete a marvellous catch.

Grimstone, who resides in Auckland and is a university student, is the second winner in the promotional event. Earlier, the first catch was taken during last month’s third ODI between the Black Caps and Pakistan in Dunedin. After winning the top prize, the university student was mobbed by his friends.

Recalling the moment, Grimstone spoke to cricket.com.au and said, “It all happened in a blur, I saw it and I thought, I’m a chance here and then popped out my hand. I’m not left-handed but somehow it got in there and it stuck. And then everyone was jumping on me.”

When asked what he would do with the huge sum of money, the youngster said,”Probably just invest it, be smart with it, not throw it away. Because it’s a lot of money.”

