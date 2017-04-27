New Zealand cricketer Doug Bracewell pleads guilty to drink driving

Doug Bracewell stated he was deeply embarrassed about the incident. (Source: AP) Doug Bracewell stated he was deeply embarrassed about the incident. (Source: AP)

New Zealand allrounder Doug Bracewell has pleaded guilty in the Hastings District Council for a case of drink driving. The 26-year-old was facing two charges in the Hastings District Court, including drink-driving and careless driving, after he was pulled over on March 18.

Stating that he was deeply embarrassed about the incident, Bracewell said, “I made a massive mistake by driving that evening and apologise unreservedly for my actions,” Bracewell said on Thursday. “This was no-one’s fault but my own; I take full responsibility, and I’m deeply embarrassed to have let down so many people – be they family, friends, or cricket lovers.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said the board had not yet decided on imposing a penalty since the judicial proceedings had not completed yet.

“As such it would it be premature to comment on that particular matter,” White said and added “As an organisation, we’re committed to promoting safe and responsible behaviours on our roads and take a very dim view of drink-driving. “Driving responsibly and considerately is a key part of creating safer communities, and, as Doug has said himself, he should have known better.”

