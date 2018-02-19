New Zealand coach Mike Hesson rejects call to scrap T20I after Trevor Bayliss sparks debate

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and captain Kane Williamson. (Source: PTI) New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and captain Kane Williamson. (Source: PTI)

A day after England coach Trevor Bayliss called for an end to T20 International cricket, New Zealand coach Mike Hesson defended the shortest format on Monday by saying that T20 had an important role to play internationally.

Reacting to comments made by Bayliss, who said that players and coaches risked blowout because of the demands of T20 matches on top of tests and one-day games, Hesson said, “There’s always a workload issue, I think that’s fair, but there’s also a revenue generation issue. In some countries that’s not as big a deal but for New Zealand Cricket, to get 35,000 people to Eden Park is huge for us, huge for the game and huge for the promotion of the game.”

Calling T20 internationals ‘meaningful’, Hesson added, “You’ve got guys that only play T20 and that’s their chance to play international cricket, so I think absolutely its meaningful.”

Bayliss sparked the debate on T20 cricket after England failed to qualify for the trans-Tasman T20 series final, despite beating New Zealand by two runs in Hamilton on Sunday. He had said in an interview to Sky Sports, “I wouldn’t play T20 internationals, Id just let the franchises play. If we continue putting on so many games there will be a certain amount of blowout, not just players but coaches as well.”

“If you want to play a World Cup every four years or whatever it is, maybe six months before you get the international teams and let them play some T20 internationals,” he said. “If you go to a swimming tournament youve got 1500m specialists and 100m specialists. I think its definitely the way its heading, not just with the players.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd