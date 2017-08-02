New Zealand announce schedule for home season, only four Test in three tours

New Zealand will play a Tri-series involving England and Australia. (Source: Reuters) New Zealand will play a Tri-series involving England and Australia. (Source: Reuters)

With the new World Test Championship in sight and the new format being accepted, New Zealand Cricket has now taken the step to play only two Tests when teams come to the country on the tour. On Wednesday, NZC announced their home season 2017-18 with tours from West Indies, England and Pakistan but they will play only four Tests against the three teams.

NZC chief executive David White said that the future tours will see the same template if International Cricket Council introduces the Test Championships in 2020. If it does happen, then under the rules of the Test Championship, a minimum of two home and away Tests series must be played by the nine Test-playing nations each year.

The NZC chief executive also said that while hosts can play more Tests with tourning team, only two matches will be counted for Test Championship. This makes the format on the tour as two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

“We’re hopeful in October the new Test match championship will be signed off (by the International Cricket Council),” White said. “In terms of format, what we’re likely to see in the future is two tours, each comprising two Tests, three ODIs and three T20s. That will be the standard schedule for an international season, 32 days of cricket.” he added.

West Indies were originally scheduled to play three Test matches but now New Zealand will play only two matches followed by three one-day internationals and three T20 internationals. The international season for New Zealand starts on December 1 when West Indies play first Test in Wellington.

“We dropped that test match to bring (the West Indies series) in line. In saying that, funding test match cricket is becoming more of a challenge. It’s critical in the future we have this test match competition to give it context and look at innovations like the day-night Test match.”

The season can also see New Zealand play their first day-night Test in the country. They are hoping that the first Test against England at Auckland’s Eden Park from March 22 to 26 will be a day-night encounter.

Auckland City Council needs to approve the demand from the trust controlling the Eden Park who asked for the match to be played in the night. This will only happen with the council take the views of local residents into account and then decides.

“It’s been quite a lengthy process but we’re hopeful that we’ll have a day-night test match there,” White said. “It’s critical for the future of test cricket at Eden Park, definitely. In terms of day-night test matches we’re confident it’s going to go well and it’s going to have a big part in the future of the international program.”

New Zealand schedule for season 2017-18

Against West Indies: 1st Test in Wellington from December 1 to 5, second Test in Hamilton from December 9 to 13

Against England: Proposed day-night Test from March 22 to 26, one more Test at Christchurch from March 30 to April 3; Five one-day internationals.

Against Pakistan: Five one-day internationals and three T20Is in January

Tri-series: New Zealand will play a one-day tri-series involving England and Australia in February.

(With AP inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd