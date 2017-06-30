New players can gain experience by the time World Cup is held, says Chairman of selector MSK Prasad

MSK Prasad has stated that with the upcoming World Cup in 2019 younger players would be given chances to play for India MSK Prasad has stated that with the upcoming World Cup in 2019 younger players would be given chances to play for India

Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad has stated that with the upcoming World Cup in 2019 younger players would be given chances to play for India. This will enable them to gain the much-needed experience.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati, Prasad said, “Such a move would make sure that the new players can acquire skills and gain experience by featuring in some 40 to 50 matches by the time the World Cup is held,”

When asked about India’s unfortunate loss in the finals of the Champions Trophy to Pakistan, Prasad said, “It is unfortunate that the team lost the final. Overall, we did well. We must take positives from the tournament and look to correct the mistakes with an eye on the next World Cup,” he said.

“BCCI would plan an all-round strategy for the team after identifying the shortcomings,” Prasad said. It may be recalled here that when MSK Prasad had announced the tam for the Champions Trophy, he had said, ” It is the most balanced team we could have picked. A mix of seniors and youngsters. There were many challenges in picking a squad for England but we think this is the best one.”

The team has been selected keeping in mind of the season post-Champions Trophy and you can’t question future tours programme”,

It may be noted here that India are slated to play as many as 55 one-day internationals from now until the world cup in 2019 which will be held in England.

