New pay offer rejected by Australia players’ Association

Australian cricketers have rejected the new offer made by Cricket Australia regarding the revised pay deal. CA executive general manager Kevin Roberts made the new offer in a letter to ACA chief executive Alistair Nicholson which was then rejected.

“Player feedback suggests that the sharing of international cricket surpluses with male and female domestic players and the level of pay increases for male state players are critical issues for them,” Roberts wrote in the letter posted on the CA website and added, “We are therefore writing to indicate that CA is prepared to address these issues to help achieve a new MoU.”

“The ACA has advised players not to sign,” the players’ body said in a statement.”The letter provided to players today from CA does not accurately reflect how far apart the parties remain with a week to go. The parties have not reached agreement on many fundamental issues.”

The contract doesn’t offer the revenue sharing for all players and also doesn’t include the crucial information about the terms and conditions.

“The contract offers do not contain Revenue Sharing for all players and are not what they appear to be. They do not include crucial information regarding terms and conditions.”

Earlier, in a statement, ACA President Greg Dyer had said that it was time for mediation. “With only seven days until the June 30 deadline, the ACA calls for emergency mediation to be conducted at CEO level,” Dyer said and added, “With this, the ACA continues to search for ways to resolve the dispute. We are motivated by a sense of duty to the game and its players and frustration at the current process.”

In a video posted by ACA on Twitter, skipper Steve Smith said that the players would back ACA for the negotiations terms.”The players are completely united behind the ACA in these negotiation terms,” Australia captain Steve Smith said.”We know that they’re working incredibly hard for us to get the best outcome for the game.”

