New panel will clear all doubts: Ajay Shirke

Former BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke has welcomed the appointment of administrators, saying that the Supreme Court has made a “very important change”. On Monday, the apex court appointed a four-member panel headed by the former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai to run the cricket board.

“Something one must understand and appreciate is that now the Supreme Court has made a subtle but important change, which is vital. Now the authors of the recommendations are not the implementers. The Lodha Committee authored the recommendations but now they are not the implementers (of the reforms).” “ It is left to the administrators. This is the most important distinction that the Supreme Court has made (today), which is very important and highly appreciative,” Shirke told The Indian Express.

Shirke was removed as the BCCI secretary for noncompliance by the Supreme Court’s January 2 order. Then, he stepped down as the Maharashtra Cricket Association president as the court order also made him ‘ineligible’ to be an office-bearer in his state association. But he was all praise for the panel of administrators. “The court has appointed administrators of impeccable backgrounds and I’m very sure they will clear the doubts about the whole thing – the confusion related to implementation or non-implementation; whether the board had deliberately delayed the implementation. The panel has an ex-CAG, a career banker, a cricket historian and also a former cricketer. So it’s excellent for the BCCI…”

Shirke was pleased with historian and cricket writer Ramachandra Guha’s presence in the panel. “Somebody like Mr Guha; he understands the history of Indian cricket, how it has evolved. He wrote about (former Maharashtra fast bowler) Pandurang Salgaoncar’s non-inclusion in the Indian team in his book, which showed even the small details he has been aware of… So personally, I welcome the Supreme Court’s decision,” he added.

BCCI joint-secretary, treasurer gets SC nod

The Supreme Court Monday approved BCCI joint-secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry’s representation in the upcoming ICC board meetings on India’s behalf. Vikram Limaye, who is also part of the court-appointed four-member panel of administrators, will accompany the BCCI duo.

The ICC meetings start from February 2 in Dubai and there had been speculations over who would represent the BCCI following Anurag Thakur’s – Indian board’s nominee in the ICC Board of Directors – ouster as the cricket board president by the apex court’s January 2 order.

This round of ICC meetings is likely to discuss revenue share for member boards, while looking into governance changes for which the Governance Review Committee has been set up.

During the hearing today, the court had initially suggested that Amitabh, who is discharging the duties of the BCCI secretary, should go to the ICC meetings along with Limaye. But the cricket board’s legal counsel Arvind Datar asked for Anirudh’s inclusion because of his experience in cricket finances. The three-judge bench accepted the request. Limaye, the former Wall Street man and currently the managing director and CEO of IDFC, has an iconic stature in finance sector.

This would be the first ICC meetings for all three and the task they face is to stonewall India’s 22 per cent revenue share, which N Srinivasan had firmed up during the global body’s structural overhaul in 2014.

The independent ICC chairman Shashank Manohar had earlier recommended rollback, urging a more equitable distribution and a section of the BCCI fears that other member boards might take advantage of the situation to slash BCCI’s revenue share by five or six per cent, which is close to $200 million. If the matter comes to voting, each Full Member has one vote.