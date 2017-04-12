New MCC Law changes Mankading to batsman’s fault

Law 41.16- Non Striker leaving his/her ground early. Law 41.16- Non Striker leaving his/her ground early.

The Marylebone Cricket Club has come up with a number of alterations with the rules and one of them being a change in the Mankading dismissal. The MCC now has approved the rule has not only changed the Mankad law but has also re-named it to clarify that it’s the batsman’s fault.

Law 41.16- Non Striker leaving his/her ground early.

This was previously Law 42.15 and is the Law that enables the bowler to run out the non-striker before the delivery. In the light of much publicity and controversy, this Law has been thoroughly debated, with two changes being made:

Extending the point at which the run out of the non-striker can be attempted to the instant at which the bowler would be expected to deliver the ball. This will have the effect of keeping the non-striker in his/her ground for longer.

Changing the title of the Law, to put the onus on the striker to remain in his/her ground. It is often the bowler who is criticised for attempting such a run out but it is the batsman who is attempting to gain an advantage. The message to the non-striker is very clear- if you do not want to risk being run out, stay within your ground until the bowler has released the ball.

Interestingly, the decision has come on the day when the former Indian player Vinoo Mankad was born. He was the first bowler to cause a dismissal like this one when he ran out Australia’s Bill brown in 1947/48 at the non-striker’s end and the dismissal was called “Mankading”.

