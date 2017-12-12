New FTP sees return of Big Three plus Proteas, reduction of match days

The BCCI members were unanimous that only marquee series sell, when it comes to Test cricket. (Source: Express Archive) The BCCI members were unanimous that only marquee series sell, when it comes to Test cricket. (Source: Express Archive)

In October at Auckland, the International Cricket Council agreed in principle that a nine-team Test league be introduced from 2019 to address dwindling stadium attendances and offer context to bilateral series. On Monday in New Delhi, a BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) approved a new Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the Indian team that virtually brought back the Big Three era with the incorporation of South Africa into it. The new FTP will be formalised once ratified and signed.

This FTP is for the 2019-2023 cycle and India will play 19 home Tests and 18 away over four years. It is learnt that approximately 51 per cent of the home Tests will feature England, Australia and South Africa as opponents. To a section of the members, the new FTP is almost an extension of the 2014 FTP that ushered in the Big Three structure, with India, Australia and England at the top of the tree. South Africa had been ignored due to the tension between BCCI and Cricket South Africa. Now that everything is again hunky dory, the Proteas also join the party.

“See, we are playing all teams at home. And to give fillip to competitive games the general body approved that we add content by making games competitive at home,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary told The Indian Express.

Asked specificallyabout the apparent Big Three, now Big Four, hint, he said: “I’m not aware, one, what the Big Three is. Two, what is Big and what is Three.”

India’s Test commitments with smaller nations will be restricted to two matches per series. Pakistan do not feature in the new FTP at all (outside the ICC events and the Asia Cup), as the proposed Test league allows a country to pick any six teams for home and away fixtures. Early October to early December will be the primary home season for India and February-March the secondary home season. India will also play 38 ODIs home and 29 matches away between 2019 and 2023. As for T20 internationals, the break-up is: 28 home and 26 away.

The number of match days has been reduced to 306 from 390 over the four-year period following the cramped-schedule concerns raised by Virat Kohli. And although the number of home matches has been increased to 81 from 51 in the current FTP, the reduction in the number of match days points towards the reduction of Test cricket. Also, given that India will be hosting the 2021 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2023 50-over World Cup, the number of match days will eventually increase to around 350.

The BCCI has entered into a Rs 16,347.5 crore IPL TV deal with Star for 2018-2022. But the broadcast rights for international cricket will be up for renewal in March. The BCCI members were unanimous that only marquee series sell, when it comes to Test cricket. “We need to regain our clout in the ICC and we need more revenue for that. We only earn revenue from our home matches,” said a cricket board official who attended the meeting. Subject to the Committee of Administrators’ (CoA) approval, the BCCI will form a working group to finalise the details of the new FTP, including the Members’ Participation Agreement (MPA).

The FTP also focuses on striking a fair balance between home and away matches. India had 13 home Tests last season and only three against Sri Lanka this term. The new roster seems to keen on getting rid of the imbalance.

RCA ban revoked

The SGM on Monday revoked the Rajasthan Cricket Association’s suspension on conditions set by the BCCI legal team. According to a cricket board member, the state association will have to give an undertaking about never allowing an expelled member to return to the set-up. Lalit Modi, banned for life by the BCCI, has resigned and the state association is now helmed by veteran administrator CP Joshi.

BCCI to seek legal aid before Kochi Tuskers settlement

It is learn that a BCCI team working on the settlement had a meeting with the Kochi Tuskers management following the now-defunct Indian Premier League franchise winning the arbitration against the cricket board over compensation. The RC Lahoti-headed panel directed the cricket board to pay Rs 550 crore as compensation, and 18 per cent annual penalty on failing to do so.

“During the discussion between the BCCI team and Kochi Tuskers management, the latter spoke about accepting a reduction in the compensation amount provided they are allowed an IPL return. But that was not agreeable. At the same time, the committee felt that the BCCI has already filed an application/appeal, let’s find out what’s the fate of that,” a state association president who attended the meeting said. The SGM has also agreed upon seeking independent legal opinion on the issue.

SGM snubs NADA

As expected, the BCCI members formally rejected the National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) approach to bring Indian cricket’s parent body under its jurisdiction. The SGM cited that the BCCI is affiliated to the ICC, which is World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) compliant.

KEY Decisions

