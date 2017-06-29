New captain Joe Root will be putting his own stamp on the job, says Jonny Biarstow

Joe Root replaced Alastair Cook as Test skipper in February. (Source: AP) Joe Root replaced Alastair Cook as Test skipper in February. (Source: AP)

Jonny Bairstow feels that the new Test captain Joe Root will be putting his own stamp on the job and will add his own authority on it. England will be hosting South Africa for a four-Test series starting at Lord’s starting on July 6.

Stumper-batsman Bairstow said that it will be a proud day for Root, who took over from Alastair Cook as skipper in February. “It will be a very proud day for Joe, and he has a lot of good and very experienced people around him to bounce ideas off,” Bairstow told reporters.

He also said that Root can take inspiration from other experienced players in the team like Stuart Broad, who is recovering from a heel injury, and Cook. “We have players with more than 100 test caps in the team,” he said.

“Joe himself has got fifty or so and I’m one of the guys with 30-odd tests now.”

Bairstow said that Root will put his own authority as a captain. “It’s exciting, and I am sure Joe will be putting his own stamp on the job and his own authority on it, while we as a side will be looking forward to playing under him,” he said.

The 27-year-old Bairstow is also impressed with Gary Ballance and said that his form is second to none. “He’s scored a serious amount of runs this season for Yorkshire, just as he’s scored a serious amount of runs over a long period of time.

