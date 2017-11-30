Never seen an Indian cricketer with as much intensity as Virat Kohli, says Bishan Singh Bedi

Bishan Singh Bedi said that, while professionalism is important, integrity is the most important thing for a cricketer and a captain like Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI) Bishan Singh Bedi said that, while professionalism is important, integrity is the most important thing for a cricketer and a captain like Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI)

Spin great Bishan Singh Bedi said commended Virat Kohli for the “intensity” that he brings to his game. “I may not agree with some his gestures on the field but I can’t take away the fact that, the intensity which he shows I haven’t seen in any other Indian cricketer,” said Bedi at the first Delhi and Districts Cricket Administration Conclave.

“In the last 3-4 years, the amount of information I have learned from Virat Kohli is unreal,” said the former Indian captain, “His intensity about cricket and his team, I hope he will continue. And he will mellow and he will keep alive his personal professional pride.”

Bedi said that, while professionalism is important, integrity is the most important thing for a cricketer and a captain, citing the example of Sir Don Bradman, famously said that he wants to be remembered for his integrity. Bedi asked Kohli to keep his integrity with him. “That is the keyword, Virat Kohli, ‘Integrity.’ Keep it with you,” said Bedi, “Your own and your team’s integrity. Think of the millions of cricket followers looking up to you. That is the message I would like to convey to the present generation. To all my young friends playing in the Ranji Trophy and dreaming of a place in the Indian team. Virat is one of you. He is a living example of how to put cricket ahead of yourself.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd