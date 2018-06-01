Nepal, Scotland among four new teams added to ICC ODI rankings

Nepal and the Netherlands will need to play four matches more in order to get into the table. (Source: ICC) Nepal and the Netherlands will need to play four matches more in order to get into the table. (Source: ICC)

The ICC included Nepal, Netherlands, Scotland and the UAE in their ODI rankings list apart from the 12 existing countries.

The ICC release states that results of all the bilateral ODIs involving these new teams will henceforth be taken into account while calculating the rating points.

The Netherlands secured ODI status and a place in the 13-team ODI league by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship last year, while Scotland, Nepal and the UAE earned ODI status by finishing as the three leading associates (along with the Dutch) in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018.

Scotland have been ranked in 13th on 28 points – 10 points behind 12th ranked Ireland – while the UAE are another 10 points behind on 18 in 14th position. The Netherlands have 13 rating points.

“Teams earn points from each match they play against opposition with an ODI rating. Points and matches played between May 1 2015 and April 30, 2017 will be weighted at 50 per cent, whereas matches played after May 1, 2017 will be weighted at 100 per cent.

“The positions of the 12 Test playing countries, who were already on the table, are not affected by the introduction of these new teams on the table,” the release said.

Nepal and the Netherlands will need to play four matches more in order to get into the table. (Source: ICC website screenshot) Nepal and the Netherlands will need to play four matches more in order to get into the table. (Source: ICC website screenshot)

The table is headed by England, who will host next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup. India are ranked second, three points behind England, while ICC Champions Trophy winners Pakistan are in sixth place.

The initial rankings for the four new teams are based on: all ODIs played since May 2015 by Scotland and the UAE against Full Members and against each other; Non-ODIs played by the Netherlands and Nepal against Full Members, Scotland and the UAE as part of the ICC World Cup Qualifying tournament 2018.

