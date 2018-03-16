Nepal gains ODI status: Himalayan nation scales a peak

Nepal gain ODI status after beating Papua New Guinea; Afghanistan beat West Indies to keep hopes of qualifying for 2019 Cup alive. (Source: ICC) Nepal gain ODI status after beating Papua New Guinea; Afghanistan beat West Indies to keep hopes of qualifying for 2019 Cup alive. (Source: ICC)

Dipendra Singh Airee has orchestrated several match-winning performances for Nepal in the past. But his exploits against Papua New Guinea in a World Cup qualifier in Harare on Thursday could very well go down as the finest moment in his career so far.

After prising out four wickets with a mix of medium pacers and off-spin, he would score an unbeaten half-century. His heroics not only helped Nepal register a comprehensive six-wicket win in Harare, but also, more importantly, helped them claim ODI status for the first time.

Confirmed of a third place finish, Nepal will now take on the Netherlands on Saturday. Irrespective of the outcome of that game, Nepal have joined Scotland and UAE as the three highest-ranked Associate Members after the Netherlands (who qualified last year for the new 13-team ODI League commencing in 2020 by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship), which was the criteria to earn ODI status for the next four years.

In contrast, Hong Kong and PNG will be relegated to the ICC World Cricket League Division 2, but not before featuring in the 4000th ODI, which will be played at the Old Hararians on Saturday.

Having said that, this win is historic for Nepal on many counts, and it caps a remarkable journey for a team that was languishing as low as in Division five a decade ago.

Their rise to the top tier of international cricket was even more spectacular when you consider that their administration was banned by the ICC in 2016. Without a proper association to run the sport, the country looked like it was heading into oblivion.

Thanks to the efforts of some of their senior players, who took over the mantle of bringing together a team. Seeing the overwhemling support for the sport in the country, the ICC deemed Nepal as “priority country” and were allowed to partcipate. The team’s run to ODI status too has been stupendous.

They finished runners-up in the WCL Division 2 in Namibia last month, where they lost to UAE in the final. This helped them clinch a spot at the Qualifier event in Zimbabwe. In a series of nail-biting finishes, Nepal managed to hold their composure and eventually came out victorious. Apart from Airee, this team has their irepressible captain Paras Khadke, who is a vital cog in the top order. Apart from that, they also have promising young leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane in their ranks.

The 17-year-old became an overnight sensation after becoming the first cricketer from the country to be snapped by the Delhi Daredevils at the IPL auction last month. For Khadke and the rest of his team-mates, this would be a moment to savour for a long time.

BRIEF SCORES: PNG 114 all out, 27.2 overs (Dipendra Airee 4-14, Sandeep Lamichhane 4-29) lost to Nepal 115-4, 23 overs (Dipendra Airee 50 not out, Aarif Sheikh 26, Paras Khadka 20; Norman Vanua 2-25)

Afghanistan best West Indies

Harare: Afghanistan kept their hopes alive for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they defeated the West Indies by three wickets. Afghanistan restricted West Indies to 197 for 8 in 50 overs on a good batting surface and then achieved the target with 14 balls to spare. The feature of Afghanistan’s win over the West Indies, which gave them a 2-1 lead in four head-to-head matches, was their four-pronged spin attack that included wrist-spinner Rashid Khan, off-spinners Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Rahman, and left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf. The slow bowlers bowled 39 overs between them in which they conceded 138 runs and snapped up seven wickets.

Mujeeb was the most successful bowler with three for 33, while Nabi bagged two for 43, including the wicket of Marlon Samuels for his 100th ODI scalp. The slow bowlers were well supported by some outstanding fielding in the deep as the West Indies batsmen tried to break the shackles but only managed to find the alert Afghanistan fields. Shai Hope was the top scorer with 43, while his 50-run fifth wicket partnership with Jason Holder (28) was the highest of the West Indies’ innings.

Afghanistan, in turn, were wobbling at 17 for two but Rehmat Shah (68) first rebuilt the innings with Samiullah Shenwari (27) and then with Nabi (31). But Nabi’s departure created some panic in the Afghanistan camp as they slipped to 168 for six in the 44th over, but Rashid Khan ensured victory with three wickets for 14 balls to spare by scoring 13 invaluable runs. It was a one-way traffic at the Queens Sports Club after Scotland scored 322 for six and then dismissed the UAE for 249 in 49.4 overs with fast bowler Chris Sole taking four for 68.

Brief Scores (Super Six): West Indies 197/8 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 43, Marlon Samuels 36, Jason Holder 28, Evin Lewis 27; Mujeeb Rahman 3/33, Mohammad Nabi 2/43) lost to Afghanistan 198/7 in 47.4 overs (Rahmat Shah 68, Mohammad Nabi 31, Samiullah Shenwari 27; Jason Holder 3/39, Keemo Paul

