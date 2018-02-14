  • Associate Sponsor
Nepal clinch dramatic last-ball win to reach for World Cup Qualifiers

Nepal needed eight runs off the last over and Canada medium-pacer Cecil Parvez delivered four dot balls, before Karan KC smacked a six off the fifth ball.

By: PTI | Windhoek | Published: February 14, 2018 11:37 pm
Nepal and UAE progress to World Cup qualifiers. (Source: ICC)
Nepal secured a historic entry into the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with a sensational last-ball one-wicket win over Canada in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two here today.

Chasing a modest 195, built around Srimantha Wijeratne’s unbeaten 103, Nepal were staring down the barrel at one stage having lost nine wickets for 144.

However, the last-wicket pair of Karan KC (42) and Sandeep Lamichhane (5) added 51 off the final 47 balls to pull off a victory.

Nepal needed eight runs off the last over and Canada medium-pacer Cecil Parvez delivered four dot balls, before Karan smacked a six off the fifth ball.

Parvez then bowled a wide, equalling the scores. With one needed from the final ball, Karan managed a single to seal a memorable win.

Earlier, Wijeratne’s maiden List A hundred helped Canada post a modest 194 for eight as Nepal spinners Basant Regmi (3/34) and Lamichhane (2/40) kept the opposition batsmen under a tight leash.

The win was Nepal’s second last-wicket heist of the tournament, and took them to four wins in five matches on the points table.

The World Cup Qualifiers will be held in Zimbabwe.

