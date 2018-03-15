Latest news
Nepal achieve ODI status after beating PNG in ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier

Nepal created history after achieving one-day international status for the first time. This was after they defeated Papua New Guinea in the ICC World Cup qualifiers.

Nepal created history after achieving one-day international status for the first time. This was after they defeated Papua New Guinea at Old Hararians Sports Club in the ICC World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.  Nepal, Hong Kong, and PNG were locked in a three-way battle for the last remaining ODI status up for grabs and it was the Nepalese side which emerged triumphant.

For Nepal, Sandeep Lamichhane and Dipendra Airee were the stars of the show against PNG with an impressive bowling performance. They took four wickets each as Nepal were bundled out for a paltry 114. The defeat also resulted in PNG losing their ODI status.

After the victory, a delighted Nepal skipper, Paras Khadka hoped that this achievement could help transform the game of cricket in Nepal.

“We need to have a proper management, it is as simple as that. If we can get a proper system and management back at home, cricket is going to prosper. No matter what happens with Nepal cricket, we need a proper management to lead the way forward,” Khadka said.

“As players, we are pushing ourselves, and whatever happens outside we have always known that if we do well on the field, we can hopefully reach somewhere like that,” The National quoted Khadka saying.

“Over the years we have played good cricket. Once we missed out on the Super Six and qualification was out of our hands, we knew we had to focus on ODI status,” he added.

