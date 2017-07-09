Need you back in Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly to former BCCI president Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur is the former president of BCCI. Anurag Thakur is the former president of BCCI.

Sourav Ganguly, who is part of the Cricket Advisory Committee of Board of Control for Cricket in India, has expressed that Indian cricket needs former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. In a reply to Thakur, Ganguly wrote “need you back in Indian cricket.”

Ganguly, who celebrated his 45th birthday on Sunday, received a wish from the former president of BCCI and then replied to him expressing the need of Indian cricket.

“Dear @SGanguly99 birthday ?? greetings! Wish you a lovely time w/ friends & family, may you continue to inspire our budding cricketers!” Thakur wrote on Twitter.

Dear @SGanguly99 birthday 🎉 greetings! Wish you a lovely time w/ friends & family, may you continue to inspire our budding cricketers! pic.twitter.com/BS1K5DvCyP — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 8 July 2017

In reply, Ganguly said, “dear Anurag thank u so much … need u back in Indian cricket”.

dear Anurag thank u so much … need u back in indian cricket … — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 8, 2017

Thakur was removed as the president of the Indian board after Supreme Court observed that he had committed perjury by asking the intervention of International Cricket Council (ICC) via a letter in order to stop the implementation of Lodha Committee recommendations. Board secretary Ajay Shirke was also removed due to same reason in January 2017.

Now, the board is governed by a Committee of Administrators appointed by the apex court. The CoA is presided by Vinod Rai, managing director of IDFC Limited Vikram Limaye and former captain of the women’s cricket team Diana Edulji as other administrators.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd