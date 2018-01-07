Need to look closely and ask if we have the right people in the right places: England assistant coach

England will need to rebuild after a disastrous Ashes tour. (Source: Reuters) England will need to rebuild after a disastrous Ashes tour. (Source: Reuters)

England’s disastrous Ashes has led to assistant coach Paul Farbrace calling for drastic measures in a bid to set England cricket back on track. The Three Lions have already lost three matches in the series and are on the verge of losing the final Test in Sydney. Farbrace has now called for a deep insight by all the stakeholders so that the next tour does not end on a similar note.

Speaking to the reporters, Farbrace said, “”In many ways the last few days have summed up our trip. “It’s been exceptionally tough, we’ve come up against a team that is playing very good cricket but the one thing that we’ve been talking about is making sure we keep on fighting and battling. Sometimes when you’re outskilled, all you can do is keep fighting and keep scrapping.”

“We’ve talked a lot about getting in good positions but we haven’t been good enough over the course of day or innings to put Australia under pressure,” he said before adding, “From 230-2 to 340 all out where your tailenders are chipping in to get you to that sort of score, you know you are under pressure.”

On the road ahead Farbrace remained confident and said, “We have a choice. We either say we’ve had some really good positives or we say there are certain areas that are not good enough and we have to do something about it. That’s every single one of us. That doesn’t matter if it’s players, staff, structures, the way we prepared for the series. Everybody needs to look very closely and ask if we have the right people in the right places doing things in the right way.”

