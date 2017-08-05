Need to be prepared Test debut: Mitchell Swepson

Mitchell Swepson has been included in Australia’s squad for their tour of Bangladesh. Mitchell Swepson has been included in Australia’s squad for their tour of Bangladesh.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was on Saturday included in the 14-member squad for Australia’s tour of Bangladesh where they are scheduled to play a tour game and two Test matches. The leggie while talking to cricket.com.au told about his plans and preparation for this upcoming tour.

“Obviously I’m the last one added to the squad so I’d think that the other two spinners are most likely to get a go ahead of me,” Swepson told.

“But you never know what can happen and what the pitches are going to be like. It’s all up to the selection panel and the skipper and the coach in which way they want to go. “I’ve got to go over there prepared to play a Test match. Whether that happens or not is another thing. “If it doesn’t happen, I’ll just be a sponge and soak it all up and take that experience away with me,” added the leggie.

Talking about the call up, the leg-spinner said that he was pretty confident about the way he has been performing in the start of pre-season.

“I’m confident that with the work I’ve done at the end of last season and the start of this pre-season, if I was to get the call-up, even though it’s been a long-time, I’d be ready to go,” he said.

Swepson had a chat with Shane Warne in the Unplayable Podcast after which he revealed that Warne can talk about leg-spin all day.

“I didn’t get much of a word in, he could talk all day about leg-spin bowling,” Swepson said of the 15-minute chat with Warne.

“He gave me a few tips on my action, but it was more about the mentality of bowling, body language and things like that. “And I asked him a couple of questions about bowling at home and he was really good. He gave up a lot of advice so it was really good to finally chat to him,” he added.

Swepson later told that he thanked Warne for his inputs afterwards.

“I thanked him very much for (his support), but I didn’t get a chance to have a beer with him,” Swepson said.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Matthew Wade.

