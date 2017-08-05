Need to be aggressive against Indian spinners: Dimuth Karunaratne

Dimuth Karunaratne scored 25 in first innings of second Test against India. (Source: AP) Dimuth Karunaratne scored 25 in first innings of second Test against India. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka were in a spot of bother when they lost a couple of wickets in reply to India’s first innings total of 622/9 (D) in the second Test of the three-match series. Talking about the spin and bounce, Dimuth Karunaratne admitted that there would be more turn on third day as compared to first one.

“You will see more turn and bounce than we were seeing on the first day. Because of the ball’s hardness you will get turn and bounce. Maybe after the hardness is gone it will be easy to bat later on,” said Karunaratne.

“There was help in the wicket – you have to admit that. In Galle though there wasn’t much in the wicket, it was the way Shikhar Dhawan batted took the game away from us. We had to go to defensive fields. We can’t attack when two fours are being hit in an over. They (Indians) are very smart, when we adopt defensive approach they work the singles,” he added.

Talking about the hardness of the ball, the opener added that it would be a difficult task to bat in the first 10-15 overs on day 3.

“We all want to save the Test match. In the first 10-15 overs with the ball’s hardness it is not easy to bat. After the hardness is gone I think the help is not there for the spinners,” he said.

Though the hosts lost two wickets, Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis made it sure that there were no more fall of wickets in the day and remained not out at stumps.

“Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis batted really well in the last few overs. We have to play positively. We have to play more sweep and reverse sweep shots. Last time when we played in Galle, Chandi (Chandimal) scored 160-odd runs. A lot of his runs came off the sweep and reverse sweep. I think that will be key,” he added.

Mentioning about Ashwin’s ability to bowl variations, he said that he was able to turn the ball quite efficiently.

“You have to play one ball at a time. It’s not easy. He’s (Ashwin) a good spinner. He has variations. When I was batting I was playing for the straighter one. It’s turning a lot. You can play for both the turn and straighter one,” he said.

“I’m trying to play more balls from him, because if I batted a long time he will try to do something else and we can capitalise on the loose balls. That was my target when I was batting against Ashwin,” Karunaratne said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd