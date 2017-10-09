Need the opportunity to correct my mistakes: Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim blamed himself for Bangladesh’s tough day on the field. (Source: File) Mushfiqur Rahim blamed himself for Bangladesh’s tough day on the field. (Source: File)

A shocking performance in the second and final Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein has led to Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim being under the scanner. However, amidst rumours surrounding his exit as captain Rahim has gone on record and stated that his team needs more time to rectify the mistakes and there was no question of renouncing the captaincy.

Why should I resign, because it is not an individual’s game? It is a team game. Obviously, all the blame comes to me being the captain. The board will decide about me, since there’s a lot of time before the next Test series,” he added.

It is up to the board. They gave me the honour and opportunity. They gave me the respect to lead the side. I tried my level best with honesty. If they are not satisfied, they will take their decision. I only tried to describe what happened in the middle. I was being honest with myself. If someone is not happy with my comment, they have all the right to decide what they want to do with the team and myself

“The blame is coming at me, because I decided to field first in both Tests. Maybe I haven’t been leading properly and that’s why the team isn’t doing well.This is why I am saying that I should be given the opportunity to correct my mistakes.

On his relationship with coach Chandika Hathurusinghe, he said, “It question about the relationship is better to ask him Hathurusinghe because I am always trying my level best. It is difficult to say after just one series. Bangladesh team has got a lot of success after this coach has come. The credit doesn’t just go to him or myself, it is everyone’s effort. The board has also helped us in the last three years

