Need only one support from the BCCI, should have a proper inquiry into the matter: Mohammed Shami

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami has called for a detailed inquiry into the allegations leveled against him by wife Hasin Jahan. Dismissing the claims of match-fixing, Shami has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to probe the matter and conduct a proper inquiry of the entire affair. Stating that the allegations of his taking money from a Pakistani individual and visit to Dubai was wrongly clubbed, Shami maintained that he would never do anything wrong.

Speaking to NDTV, Shami said, “I want only one support from the BCCI. They should have a proper inquiry into the matter, thoroughly check all the details.”

“Taking money from a Pakistani and all this about going to Dubai has been wrongly clubbed together. I have never done anything wrong and neither will I ever do it in the future. This was a plan to tarnish my character and I request that this to be thoroughly investigated,” Shami explained.

Reiterating his innocence, Shami said, “This was a family matter, which was taken to the public. All my teammates know how I am and what I can do. They have supported me in the past and I hope they will continue to support me. I have spoken to a lot of my teammates and some have even supported me publicly.”

“All families have problems. But it’s never happened that it has been blown so out of proportion,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shami’s future in cricket depends upon the findings by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) which is investigating the matter. Currently, he is without a BCCI contract. Reflecting on the matter Shami said, “As far as the BCCI contract goes, it’s up to them when they will give me one. I know I have not done anything wrong and I’m 100 per cent sure that I will come out clean from all this.”

