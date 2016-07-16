NCA camp introduces U-19 players to variety of balls

The move will help the budding cricketers in understanding the difference between the balls. (Source: AP) The move will help the budding cricketers in understanding the difference between the balls. (Source: AP)

Country’s junior cricketers have been exposed to different manufacturers of balls currently used at the domestic and international levels during the annual U-19 camp at the NCA in Bangalore.

At the month-long camp, players practiced with SG Test, Kookaburra and Duke balls as each of these balls have different bounce.

The move will help the budding cricketers in understanding the difference between the balls.

The campers were also exposed to the newly added Pink ball.

The camp which was held from June 15 to July 14 saw players undergoing intensive training under National Cricket Academy batting coach WV Raman, bowling coach Narendra Hirwani, former Mumbai captain Amol Muzumdar and former India bowler Subroto Banerjee.

“They played with the Dukes, SG and Kookaburra balls. The red, white and pink balls. They played with all kinds of balls which are used at the international level, and they had a fantastic experience,” said Banerjee after the conclusion of the camp.

“Most of them had not played with other balls so it was a great experience for them and they also got used to the balls. If they have to play international cricket with any of these balls, they have the experience of bowling with those balls,” the 47-year-old Banerjee told BCCI.TV.

When asked on the newest addition to the variety of balls, Banerjee said, “The pink ball is a bit different, not too different but it seams around a lot. It doesn’t swing much. After pitching, the ball moves around a lot. So it is also a challenge for the batsmen to adjust.”

