Navy issues arrest warrant for Haryana cricketer for playing without NOC

THE NAVY has issued an arrest warrant against Haryana all-rounder and Acting Petty Officer Deepak Punia, reportedly for playing for the Haryana Ranji team without its no-objection certificate (NOC).

In the warrant, issued on October 24, Commodore M M S Shergil, Commanding Officer of INS Angre, has authorised the police in Haryana and Mumbai, as well as the “Naval Provost Marshal, Commodore Bureau of Sailors” (both in Mumbai) and “DNPM Delhi Area (INS India)” to arrest Punia.

“Such being an offence against Navy Act 1957, and you are to bring the said Deepak Punia, AG PO (US), 237169-Y, on board the said ship or some other Indian Naval Ship to answer for the said offence and to be further dealt with according to law,” says the warrant.

The 24-year-old was employed by the Services in 2014, before representing Saurashtra for two seasons and moving to Haryana this season. He has also been a part of Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Punia received the warrant after playing two matches for Haryana in the Ranji Trophy last month. The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) Secretary, Satyavrat Sheoran, sent a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), asking that his NOC be terminated and the cricketer be sent back to his parent department.

The letter states: “It has come to our notice that players taken NOC for 2016-17 are being allowed by BCCI to use the same NOC for the current season … In this regard it has been reported that Deepak Punia is continuing with old NOC … hence it is requested that Deepak Punia be reverted back to his parent department.”

In reply, the BCCI has stated that since Punia had availed NOC from Saurashtra, the team he last represented they are satisfied with his paperwork. “Punia has fulfilled the NOC formalities and on the basis of which we had allowed him to play for Haryana.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Punia said: “I had informed my officer that I am representing Haryana this season. I was told that I can’t play while on duty and if I want to play for a different state, I should take leave and then play. So I submitted my application for 30 days leave, and later applied for an extension. My officers told me the extension would not be granted. I was told to return or else they (Navy) would issue an arrest warrant. Aur phir unhone arrest warrant seedha nikal diya (And then they issued an arrest warrant).”

He said there are other players employed by the Services who continue to play for other states. “I don’t know why this is happening? Earlier, nobody had any problem. I played two seasons for Saurashtra and was also part of Mumbai Indians. Now, suddenly they are saying that I can’t play for Haryana,” he said.

When contacted, SSCB Secretary Sheoran declined to comment. Shergill directed the query to Navy’s Public Relations Officer D K Sharma, who was not available for comment and did not respond to SMSes sent to him.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an Indian Navy officer said Punia would have to return to his base to sort out the issue with the concerned officers. “He has to come back. He is an employee of the Indian Navy. He has to represent the Services. He was given a job with us to play for Services and not for any other state. No one can take the Services for a ride. He has to come and resolve the issue. His loyalty should always be more towards the Services. We have issued an arrest warrant and left him with no choice — either he comes back himself or gets arrested.”

Meanwhile, Punia hasn’t represented Haryana since the time the arrest warrant was issued. Haryana plays Kerala in their last Ranji Trophy league game at Lahli from Friday.

