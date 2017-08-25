Nature of pitch for first Test against Bangladesh at Dhaka leaves Australian think tank sceptic

For the first Test at Dhaka which pitch will be used is still a matter of conjecture. (Source: cricket.com.au) For the first Test at Dhaka which pitch will be used is still a matter of conjecture. (Source: cricket.com.au)

Ahead of the upcoming Test at Dhaka between Bangladesh and Australia the pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium is proving to be a cause of concern for the Aussie think-tank. While Australia did train at the stadium despite rain pouring down, skipper Steve Smith along with Nathan Lyon inspected a couple of wickets. However, which pitch will be used for the game is still a matter of conjecture. Interestingly, one pitch had a drier look the other one had a greenish cover.

Speaking to reporters, Lyon said, “I’ve had a look at the wicket and I’m not really sure what to expect. I was talking to the Bangladesh coach last night ‘Chandi’, who was coach of NSW boys, and he didn’t even tell us what wicket we’re playing on.It’s going to be interesting, we’re just going to have to adapt.

“We know it’s going to be a lot more spin-friendly than pace-friendly but if we can adapt to the conditions ASAP and just play some good cricket, hopefully we can come out on top, he added.

Meanwhile, Lyon also claimed that Australia will stick to a ‘no whingeing policy’. “Steve as captain has really drilled (not whingeing) into the team. No matter what we’re playing on, it’s the same for both teams, it’s just about adapting. I think that’s one of Smithy’s strengths as the captain, he’s been able to direct us and lead us in that way – the no whingeing policy. We adapt to the conditions and we just go out and play. We know they’re going to be different to what … we expect at home, so we’ve just got to go out there and play.”, he said,

It may be recalled here during the last tour to the India, Australia had raised quite a few concerns regarding the condition of pitches prepared. However, this time they seemed better prepared.

