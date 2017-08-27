Nathan Lyon becomes second Australian spinner to pick 250 Test wickets

Nathan Lyon took three wickets as the visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 260 in Dhaka. (Source: AP) Nathan Lyon took three wickets as the visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 260 in Dhaka. (Source: AP)

Nathan Lyon’s top performance on day one of the first of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, saw him become the second Australian spinner to scalp 250 Test wickets. Playing his 68th Test match, Lyon claimed three wickets along with Ashton Agar as the visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 260 on the first Day in Dhaka. Lyon has now become the 13th spinner to achieve the feat.

After Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan put up a 155-run partnership, Bangladesh were cruising. However, Nathan Lyon picked up wickets at regular intervals to bring his side back into the game. Lyon got Taijul Islam leg-before as the right-handed batsman became his 250th Test wicket.

As Lyon surpassed Richie Benaud by dismissing Mehedi Hasan Miraz now, the 29-year old is only behind Shane Warne, who tops the chart with 708 Test wickets. Warne had taken 145 Tests to achieve the feat.

Lyon, who is nine wickets short of surpassing Jason Gillespie, is the eighth Australian bowler to take 250 Test wickets. The other Australian to do so are – Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563), Dennis Lille (355), Mitchell Johnson (313), Brett Lee (310), Craig McDermott (291) and Gillespie (259).

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.

Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mominul Haque.

