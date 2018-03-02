Nathan Lyon will play a key role for us in Durban: David Warner

Nathan Lyon could be the decisive factor in the first Test. Nathan Lyon could be the decisive factor in the first Test.

The first Test between South Africa and Australia got off to a perfect start with an absorbing first day’s play at Durban on Friday. South Africa bowled well with the new ball on a track which was two-paced and did not allow the Kangaroos to score freely. However, the slow nature of the pitch has generated a lot of interest among the spinners, particularly Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Vice-captain David Warner also echoed the same and said that Lyon could be the decisive factor in the Test.

Addressing the media after first day’s play, Warner said, “I thought (Maharaj) held up one end very well. Definitely, with Gazza’s (Lyon) turn and bounce, that will play a key role for us.”

“But at the end of the day it’s about bowling in partnerships, just like batting; you’ve got to help the guy at the other end. If you can bowl in partnerships and take wickets collectively that’s how you get 10 wickets in the first innings and hopefully 10 in the second,” he added.

On the plan to counter the threat of Keshav Maharaj, he said, “We do a lot of planning with the spin-bowling coaches and the video analysts and things like that.”

“To gain the reward is a really nice feeling, because you do put a lot of hard work in behind the scenes. Not just in terms of working on skills, but preparation from an analysis and tactical point of view. I was really excited to get his wicket,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya