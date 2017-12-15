Nathan Lyon splits with long-term partner to be with real-estate agent girlfriend: Reports

Nathan Lyon with his family. (Twitter/Melissa Waring) Nathan Lyon with his family. (Twitter/Melissa Waring)

The ongoing Ashes has already gained highlight for reasons other than cricket. While the arrest of England’s star allrounder Ben Stokes following a drunken brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol made the headlines before the series started, Jonny Bairstow’s ‘headbutt’ incident and Ben Duckett’s off-field antics further caught media attention. Now it seems the focus is being shifted to Australia, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon coming into the limelight.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the bowler was spotted kissing real estate agent from Perth, Emma McCarthy inside a car just a day before the start of the third Test. Speaking to Daily Mail, Lyon’s wife Melissa Waring said that she is ‘devastated’ after seeing the images.

Speaking to the reporters outside her home in Port Hacking in South Sydney, Waring said, “I think seeing his car sitting in the drive way and his washing sitting here, that probably gives you enough of an idea. We have two small children who I have to put first and unfortunately at the end of the day I’m the one who’s being f**ked around here.”

She further added that she may have a custody battle for kids in the future and hence does not wish to speak anything more on the table. “I can’t jeopardise anything happening to my kids, this is hard enough,” she said.

Lyon was seen with Waring last summer at Official Cricket Australia events. The couple had helped in the promotion of MCG Boxing Day Test in 2016 along with their daughters Harper and Milla. Waring had also posted an image of herself with her kids in the first Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.

The report further adds that the couple had split some time ago. A source close to Australian spinner said: “Nathan and Mel aren’t together, and have been separated for some time. Nathan and Emma are in a committed relationship, Nathan is very much in love with Emma. It is 100% not an affair, it’s an open and committed relationship and everyone is aware of it, but it is being kept private for the sake of Nathan’s kids.”

The source further added that Waring was aware of the relationship. “Mel is aware of it, but she is struggling to come to terms with it. Mel and Nathan were in a long-term relationship but they were never married. Nathan travels a lot but he is trying his best to be a good father and he doesn’t want his kids to be exposed to all of the media coverage of his new relationship,” the source said.

