Nathan Lyon overtakes Kagiso Rabada to become leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2017

Nathan Lyon overtook Kagiso Rabada to become the leading wicket-taker in Tests. (Source: AP) Nathan Lyon overtook Kagiso Rabada to become the leading wicket-taker in Tests. (Source: AP)

Continuing his stupendous run of form Nathan Lyon overtook South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada to become the highest wicket-taker in Tests during the 2017 calendar year. This was after he returned with figures of 4/60 during the second Test at Adelaide. Following Lyon and Rabad are R Ashwin (52), Rangana Herath (52), Ravi Jadeja (50), Keshav Maharaj (43) and Yasir Shah (43). Interestingly, going by the list, it is the tweakers who have dominated the most since 2017.

While Lyon doesn’t fall in the bracket of the modern day mystery spinners what he does possess is his ability to turn the ball and generate bounce of the wicket. With this probing line and length and ability to get a purchase out of the wicket Lyon has gone on to become one of the most lethal bowlers in 2017.

Currently, Lyon has picked up 278 wickets at an average of 31.54 in 71 Tests. Since the tour to the subcontinent, his career graph took an upward curve. Revealing the reasons behind the success Lyon had said, “I worked a lot with John Davison in the lead-up to the Big Bash games, I used to bowl an hour every day. I bowled about 1200 balls in Dubai. I watched a lot of Ashwin tapes, but I stuck to my strength of getting the bounce.”

