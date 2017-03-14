Nathan Lyon keeps his fingers crossed

Nathan Lyon Nathan Lyon

Back in the day when Graeme Swann wasn’t yet England’s leading spinner, his team mate, the Nottinghamshire wicket-keeper Chris Read, chimed in with a simple but valuable piece of advice. “Don’t try to spin too big,” said Broad pointing to the sores on Swann’s middle finger. The quick-learning spinner got the message. He realised he was trying to turn too big and thus imparting those extra revolutions to the ball.

In the years to follow, Swann continued to rev up his revs, which was central to his mode of deception, the bewitching dip and swerve that beguiled several batsmen, but he was considerably easier on his fingers.

Not only Swann, almost all finger spinners have had to deal with damage of the soft skin tissues. The legendary Jim Laker, it is storied, used to keep a tube of ointment in the pocket, which he rubbed on his fingers between overs.

During the ongoing India-Australia series, offie Nathan Lyon has been over-using his fingers and dealing with those inevitable of blisters. He split the callus on the inside of his right finger and abstained from bowling after the last day of the Bangalore Test. He has shouldered one third of Australia’s bowling duties (81 of the 242.1 overs they have bowled this series), which is expected for an overseas spinner in the subcontinent. “I’ve bowled a lot of balls over the summer and it usually happens once or twice a year,” he says.

Not just this series in isolation — he bowled 137 overs in three Tests against Pakistan, and before that 97 across five innings versus South Africa, which came after an exhaustive trip to Sri Lanka, wherein he totalled 154 overs. Add to that the countless deliveries his fingers might propelled in the Dubai nets and elsewhere.

Dependent on fingers

The temptation to compare the respective workload of Ashwin and Lyon should be desisted — for they are diverse purveyors of the same craft. But to stretch the comparison, Ashwin has, in the same span as Lyon’s, played three Tests more than the Australian and clocked 171.5 overs than him (720.5 and 549). But while Lyon is almost entirely dependent on his fingers to extract revs and spin, Ashwin gives more body and wrists into his action. Besides, he uses clever variations like the seam-up and cross-seam deliveries.

As significantly, Ashwin is more accustomed to the hardness of the SG ball than Lyon. The SG seam, when the ball gets older can be quite jagged as well. That only worsened Lyon’s cut. “There was a little sharp bit on the quarter seam and I just caught it, catching a couple of times. It just split. It was pretty painful there for a bit. There’s no rocket science to it,” he says.

The laws also forbid him to use plasters on the fingers. “And you can’t bowl on (adhesive) tape – there’s rules and laws out there that you can’t bowl on tape so I wasn’t even considering that,” he says, with a grin.

The injury, no doubt, impeded his performance in the second innings of the Bangalore Test, where he wasn’t his usual self. He was unable to get any purchase from the surface, and subsequently went wicketless in 33 overs. It also limited him to fitness work and batting drills in Australia’s training session in Bengaluru during the weekend.

“I’m able to bowl cross-seam and stuff, so I can still try to spin it. But for variations and trying to get drift and drop and stuff – to go at the back of the ball – the way I bowl. It does impede it a little bit,” he admits.

Lyon without “drift” and “drop” will be as bland as any of those off-spinning pretenders Australia had stacked in their previous expeditions to the sub-continent. In fact, he had suffered similar incisions in his previous trip to India as well. “The last time I was here, the same thing happened in the third Test and I was able to play three days later,” he says.

He, and Australia, can take considerable solace from the precedent, as Lyon was at his tormenting best in the fourth Test in Delhi, when he seized nine wickets in the match, including a then career-best seven-for.

Hence, Lyon is certain he can fully recover in time for the third Test. “Provided I get selected,” he intervenes.

But that should be the last of his botheration, as Australia, already defected by Mitchell Starc’s ill-opportune injury, won’t mind even if Lyon is only semi-fit. Also, he can benefit from heeding to that little piece of advice from Broad, not try to spin too hard.