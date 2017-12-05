Nathan Lyon could end up with 400 Test wickets-plus, says Ricky Ponting

Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets in first innings of second Test. (Source: AP) Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets in first innings of second Test. (Source: AP)

Nathan Lyon played a crucial role in Australia’s win in the first Ashes 2017-18 Test. The off-spinner continued with his good run with the ball as he scalped four wickets in the first innings of the Brisbane Test. Lyon’s efforts have attracted praise from all quarters and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels the offie can scalp 400 Test wickets.

“He could play for another five to seven years quite easily. He’s fit, he’s bowling brilliantly, it doesn’t look like he’s going to slow down anytime soon. (Lyon’s) is probably an underrated record. He’s someone who’s not spoken about anywhere near as much as he should be,” Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“Look at what he’s done through his career, it’s fantastic. If he plays for another four or five years, and he’s taken 50 wickets this year, times that by five or six and he could end up with 400 wickets-plus, there’s no doubt about it,” Ponting said.

Lyon had forgettable outings in Sri Lanka last year but bounced back in fine fashion. Talking about his resurgence from that tour, Ponting said that Lyon is riding high on confidence and has been releasing the ball “superbly”.

“Nathan’s confidence has gone through the roof and it’s grown tenfold since the tour of Sri Lanka last year when he lost all confidence. To be able to bounce back from that and have the year that he’s had so far says a lot about him and the confidence the captain has in him. I’ve watched him for a long time, I’ve played with him for a few years, the way he’s releasing the ball now is just absolutely superb,” Ponting said.

“He sums up the conditions really well too. We saw that in Brisbane with a bit more over-spin that he put on the ball in the first innings of the game, he tries to get as much bounce as he can and he does get a lot of bounce for an off-spinner,” Ponting added.

