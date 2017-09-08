Nathan Lyon breaks into top 10 of ICC Test player rankings

Nathan Lyon picked four wickets on day 2 of 4th Test match. (Source: AP) Nathan Lyon picked four wickets on day 2 of 4th Test match. (Source: AP)

After picking up 22 wickets in the two Tests against Bangladesh and a wonderful bowling performance in the second Test, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has broken into the ICC’s top ten rankings of bowlers in Test cricket. He is now ranked eighth in the list.

In the Test series, Lyon broke several records as history was rewritten once again. secured the record for the most wickets by an Australian in a two-Test series. After picking up his 250th Test wicket Lyon also went past the legendary Richie Benaud in the all-time wicket-takers list.

His haul of 13/154 in the second Test is also the second best match figures for a visiting bowler in Asia. This has been bettered only by Sir Ian Botham who picked 13/106 against India.

After his match-winning performance, Lyon expressed happiness and said, “It was a really good wicket to bowl on especially spin. Credit goes to our batters for the way they batted and set it up for us. It was a really special performance by the bowling group. We all know that we haven’t had the best of success in the sub-continent; it was important for us to come here as a young group and stand up. Bangladesh are a classy side and it is a positive result for us. I only try and win games for Australia and pick wickets for the team. Bowling in partnerships is important and it was fun. I am not like David Warner to count personal successes.”

Meanwhile, skipper Steve Smith applauded his efforts and said, “There wasn’t a great deal in the surface for Lyon, but he was remarkable. Credit to Bangladesh, they made us fight throughout the series.”

