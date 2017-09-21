Nathan Coulter-Nile: Team India’s new found nemesis

Nathan Coulter-Nile took a brilliant catch of his own bowling to dismiss India’s Rohit Sharma (Source: Reuters) Nathan Coulter-Nile took a brilliant catch of his own bowling to dismiss India’s Rohit Sharma (Source: Reuters)

Nathan Coulter-Nile has made an impressive return to the Australian side. In the two ODI matches he has played so far in India, Coulter-Nile has picked up six wickets. Hence, it is not without a reason that Australian skipper Steve Smith is persisting with the seamer on relatively flatter wickets of Kolkata and Chennai. While Pat Cummins has been aggressive from one end, Coulter-Nile has troubled the batsman consistently and in both the ODI’s picked up three wickets each.

Coulter-Nile has been instrumental in keeping India’s formidable top order in check. He dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli in Kolkata and Chennai. He also snared the wicket of Rohit Sharma at Eden Gardens with a sharp catch off his own bowling. He has consistently bowled a troublesome line just outside the off-stump which has kept the men in blue on tenterhooks.

During the first ODI at Chennai, it was his opening spell that reduced the Indian side to 87/5 at one stage. He returned with figures were 3-44, while in Kolkata he bowled his ten over spell to return with figures of 3-51. Noticeably, in both the matches he has been at his best during the first spells. In Chennai, he had 3-12 in his first five over while in Kolkata he had 1-26 in his first four overs.

It may be recalled here that Coulter-Nile has the experience of playing in India and especially in Kolkata as he represented the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, after returning to international cricket and claiming his first international wicket after 450 days, Coulter Nile revealed he is confident about remaining injury free and performing for his side.

